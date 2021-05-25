newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

I'm Listening: Join Audacy for the special CalHOPE 'Concerts For Hope' starting May 25

By Joe Cingrana
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Audacy’s I’m Listening will be bringing listeners a special, three-day concert and conversation series airing May 25 through 27, 2021 in partnership with CalHOPE.

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

23K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tinashe
Person
Ava Max
Person
Urijah Faber
Person
Devin Dawson
Person
Fantastic Negrito
Person
Sofia Carson
Person
Laura Marano
Person
Grace Potter
Person
Jimmy Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Hope#Sacramento Kings#Mental Health#Rams#Music Concerts#Free Music#Music Stars#Latin Music#Community Outreach#Calhopeconcerts Com#Audacy Calhope#Phe#The Airborne Toxic Event#Influencer Los Lobos#Cesar Rosas Photo#Scary Pool Party#Los Angeles Lakers#Special Appearances#Amazing Music#Listeners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
EntertainmentRadio Ink

CalHope Concerts On Audacy

Audacy has partnered with CalHope to air a three-night concert series. The series will share messages of hope for Californians dealing with mental and emotional stress especially during and as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. CalHope Concerts, which will stream nightly at 7:00 PM PT May 25-27 on Audacy.com,...
MusicJamBase

Happy Birthday Levon Helm: Listen To The Band Rehearse For ‘Rock Of Ages’ Concerts

Today marks what would have been Levon Helm’s 81st birthday. Helm sadly died on April 19, 2012 from complications due to throat cancer. The beloved drummer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist for The Band was born Mark Lavon Helm on May 26, 1940 in Elaine, Arkansas. Helm would go on to co-found The Band in 1967 along with guitarist Robbie Robertson, bassist Rick Danko, pianist Richard Manuel and keyboardist Garth Hudson.
TV & Videosblackfilm.com

PBS To Premier Sergio Mendes Documentary With John Legend, Common, Quincy Jones, & will.i.am

PBS is set to premier what they call a “joyfully tuneful salute” to Brazilian musical pioneer – Sergio Mendes – with, Sergio Mendes & Friends: A Celebration in June. The Oscar-nominated songwriter artist, producer, composer, keyboardist and vocalist, will make its world premiere as part of special programming on PBS stations during the month of June. The special program is presented by WNED PBS (Buffalo, NY), was created especially for PBS and was aquired from the forthcoming feature documentary Sergio Mendes: In The Key of Joy by acclaimed filmmaker John Scheinfeld (The U.S. vsJohn Lennon, Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary, and The Happy Daysof GarryMarshall). The deal was negotiated by WNED PBS and the film’s distributor Brainstorm Media. PBS Sergio Mendes Documentary.
Musicwpr.org

One-To-One Concerts Bring Listeners Back To Live Music, One At A Time

On a grey, drizzly Sunday afternoon, I arrived at an industrial building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. I was there for something called a One-to-One Concert, but I genuinely had no idea what to expect – what kind of music I'd hear, or even where I'd hear it. After a temperature check, a masked woman approached me. Her name was Stacy, an usher employed by the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the event's presenter.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Quincy Jones Is Backing a New NFT Marketplace for the Average Music Fan

NFTs could reshape the fan experience — that is, if NFT marketplaces were user-friendly and the digital collectibles were actually affordable. Industry insiders tell Rolling Stone that a new marketplace called OneOf has been designed specifically for musicians and music lovers, and that it will announce its plans on Tuesday to better serve fans looking for cheaper NFT options, including children and teenagers.
MusicSpin

Modest Mouse Share ‘Leave A Light On’ off Upcoming The Golden Casket LP

“Leave A Light On,” from Modest Mouse’s upcoming album, The Golden Casket, has landed. It is the second single from Modest Mouse’s anticipated seventh studio album. It follows a new wave tune “We Are Between,” which came out earlier this month. “The song finds [singer Issac] Brock navigating the existential threat of losing our humanity — and the interconnectedness that come with it – amidst a constant societal barrage of physical and digital materialism.”
Celebritieskiss951.com

‘School of Rock’ Actor Kevin Clark Dies at 32

School of Rock actor Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy Jones, has died at the age of 32. Per TMZ, Clark died in the early hours of Wednesday morning (May 26) after being struck by a motorist while he was riding his bicycle on the Northwest side of Chicago. The Cook County Medical Examiner reports he was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 2:04 AM CT.
MusicPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: “Plus Fours” Concert Provides Baroque Easy Listening Concertos

The talented players of the Music of the Baroque company have been troupers for sure during the New Abnormal of the pandemic. Their planned 50th anniversary celebration was supposed to be filled with grandeur and appreciative live audiences. Denied this by the pandemic, the company pivoted to a series of monthly live-streamed concerts, beginning this past January, with programs scaled for smaller, socially distanced ensembles and their at-home viewership.
Miami, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

Interfaith Memorial Concert of Hope to be performed on Sunday, May 30

An interfaith concert to include Mozart’s Requiem and Achron’s Hebrew Melody will be performed at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Miami on Sunday, May 30, at 4:30 p.m. The concert is open free to the public and will be performed in the main sanctuary, located at 3220 NW Seventh...
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

Bob Marley Family announces ‘Marley Sessions’

As the last year’s celebrations commemorating the legendary Bob Marley’s 75th birthday continue, The Marley Family and UMe present an all-star roster of talent for “Marley Sessions.” Each week, artists such as Jacob Collier, Julian Marley, Mystic Marley, and Sheku Mason will feature their representation of tracks from Bob Marley’s catalog. Skip Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley, will launch “Marley Sesions” on Bob Marley’s official YouTube channel with a performance of “Three Little Birds” on Friday, April 30th.
Musickmuw.org

The Stevie Wonder Fest Continues On Soulsations

Coming up on Soulsations, we continue our month-long Stevie Wonder Fest. Hear the musical genius in a bluesy duet with the legendary Tony Bennett, and on harmonica with the soulful Chaka Khan. Plus, India Arie and gospel great Tina Campbell offer up Stevie Wonder-flavored tunes. We’ll also take a look at Stevie Wonder during his early years at Motown with Coraleen Rawls, former collections manager of Detroit’s Motown Museum. And this week’s DoubleTake is the 1973 song “Golden Lady” by Wonder and covered by British R&B and jazz artist Tony Momrelle.
TV & Videos24newshd.tv

'Friends' cast joined by Bieber, Beckham for May 27 reunion special

"The One Where They Get Back Together" is finally upon us -- and the cast of "Friends" will be joined by famous fans from Justin Bieber to David Beckham, HBO Max announced Thursday. The long-delayed and much-hyped reunion, billed as an "unscripted celebration" of the US smash hit television sitcom,...
MusicBillboard

Duran Duran Performs 3-Song Medley at Billboard Music Awards

Duran Duran took the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 23) night for what was the legendary new wave band's first-ever BBMAs performance. And the British rockers did not disappoint. They performed a three-song medley from the Hammersmith Apollo in London encompassing two classic hits and their new single "Invisible," previewing new album Future Past, which features contributions from Graham Coxon, who joined the band for their BBMAs debut.
Musictheface.com

Listen to the Scorpion Kings’ special Amapiano mix

There’s a buzz about Amapiano right now. The genre first emerged from South Africa in the early 2010s and – as THE FACE columnist Wale Oloworekende reports – over the last year or so, those slick and soothing grooves have surged in popularity across Africa and beyond. Amapiano (which translates...
MusicColumbus Alive

Daily Distraction: Listen to new music from Joan Armatrading

On Sunday, Pitchfork writer Jenn Pelly wrote a beautiful archival review of British singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading's 1976 self-titled album. It's less of a review, actually, and more of a career-spanning feature on an artist who has done her own thing from the get-go, and has never quite got the accolades she deserved.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Livin’ On A Prayer’: The Story Behind Bon Jovi’s Motivational Anthem

Since their 80s breakthrough, Bon Jovi catapulted from their humble Jersey roots to one of music’s biggest rock bands. The act was originally comprised of lead singer Jon Bon Jovi, guitarist/co-songwriter Richie Sambora, bassist Alec John Such, keyboardist David Bryan, and drummer Tico Torres. In 1984, they released their self-titled debut featuring the Top 40 hit “Runaway,” and followed it up a year later with 7800° Fahrenheit. While both albums went Platinum, it was Slippery When Wet that transformed the band into global superstars.
Musiceatstayplaybeaufort.com

Listen on the Lawn Concerts

Bring a comfy chair or blankets, snacks or supper, and your beverage of choice as we gather on the USCB Center for the Arts lawn to enjoy some fabulous local talent. Cost is $10/person (12 & up). May 9- The BTC’s Original Honkey Tonk Angels. For one performance only, Penney...
Musiciheartlocalmusic.com

Listen: Hannah Norris releases “Will I?”

Hannah Norris has built her brand around exciting performances. The local musician is known for her expert guitar work and powerhouse vocals that tend to knock the socks off of whoever’s lucky enough to find themselves at her shows. This year, like many of us, she’s had time to slow down a bit and reflect. That’s where her latest single, “Will I?” comes into play. The song, which steps away from her bluesy riffs and takes on a more pensive tone, focuses on cutting ties and moving forward. “It really came about when i realized the relationship i was in at the time wasn’t very healthy or productive,” says Norris. “Wasn’t really thinking too deeply about it when i wrote it, but looking back, it’s definitely a subconscious note to myself of needing to make some major changes in my independence and direction.”