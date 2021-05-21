newsbreak-logo
‘Little Miracle’ panda cub makes public debut as National Zoo reopens

By ABC6 News
ABC6.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiao Qi Ji, the Smithsonian National Zoo’s newest giant panda cub, made his public debut Friday after being born last August to his mother, Mei Xiang, who was considered too old, at age 22, to get pregnant. Up to now, because of the coronavirus pandemic, fans have only been able...

