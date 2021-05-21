Dinner hosted by Cesare Casella & Fabio Trabocchi at Fiola Miami
Miami, FL – May 20, 2021 – Known for frequently having a rosemary sprouting in his pocket — a nod to his childhood in Tuscany, where rosemary grew wild — Chef Cesare Casella isn’t your typical culinary master. Casella, also known as the ‘Prosciutto Whisperer’ is an award-winning author and restaurateur who was voted one of the ‘Best New Chefs in the United States’ by Food & Wine Magazine in 2009. This year, he was welcomed to the Festival by James Beard Award-winning Chef Fabio Trabocchi, the powerhouse chef known for his uncompromising commitment to quality and his passionate desire to create the finest dining experiences in the world.worldredeye.com