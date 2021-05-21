newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garland, TX

Local fulfillment company expands footprint with 472K-SF lease in Garland

By Ryan Salchert
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dallas-based FB Flurry, a privately owned fulfillment and technology company, has expanded its local footprint with a new lease in Garland. The company is taking 472,200 square feet at 3737 W. Miller Road. The lease is the largest signed in the Garland/Northeast Dallas submarket since the start of the year and brings the company's total North Texas footprint to over 1 million square feet. Matt Dornak and Ryan Wolcott of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord while Dan Lawson of Proterra Properties Inc. represented the tenant.

garland.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
50K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garland, TX
Garland, TX
Business
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Technologies#Technology Company#Distribution Centers#Space Technology#Road Construction#The Garland Northeast#Stream Realty Partners#Proterra Properties Inc#Jpmorgan Chase#Market#Dallas Based Fb Flurry#Square Feet#Drove Demand#Success#Rooftops#Skilled Labor#Sanden Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
Related
Posted by
DFW Community News

Eastern European grocery store Craft Food now open in Plano

Craft Food opened April 27 at 8300 Preston Road, Ste. 190, Plano. The business’s website describes it as an Eastern European grocery store that offers food and beverage sales to go. 469-888-4041. www.craftfoodusa.com. William C. Wadsack is the senior reporter for the Plano and Richardson editions of Community Impact Newspaper....
BusinessPosted by
DFW Community News

Karen Viera Named Finalist for American Business Awards Human Resources Executive of the Year

“To be part of the journey of transitioning this legendary brand of almost 70 years is a true honor,” said Karen Viera. “I’m grateful to the team at The American Business Awards for recognizing and celebrating my contributions and those of my HR team and colleagues, and I’m thankful for a leadership team at Church’s that trusts and support me and supports me and the opportunity to do what I love daily.”
Irving, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Valencia Hotel Group's Court Hotels Give Back To Local Communities Through Pet-Friendly Programming

Valencia Hotel Group's collection of retro-inspired, court-style hotels including Texican Court in Irving, TX, Lone Star Court in Austin, TX, Cavalry Court in College Station, TX, and the newly opened Cotton Court in Lubbock, TX, celebrated the arrival of spring with philanthropy-focused happy hour programming tailored for individuals and their four-legged friends.
RestaurantsPosted by
DFW Community News

3 Tech Trends Helping Restaurants Solve the Hiring Crisis

2020 brought us a lot of different lessons and left us with a lot of different problems to solve. The hospitality and restaurant industry being one of the most impacted, not only by forced closures and problems with even keeping their doors open for the duration of quarantine but coming back into normalcy, has proven to be equally challenging.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Register Today: Write On! For Wellness Webinar June 10 FREE

How can writing impact our health? In what ways can we use writing as a creative practice to cultivate wellness? Join us for a fascinating conversation with Author, Dr. Jaina Sanga, Professor and Practitioner, Dr. Lindsay Ripley, and Playwright, Jonathan Norton discussing how writing can become a tool for wellness. This year’s Arts & Health webinar series focuses on the power of the arts to bring hope and healing to North Texas, spotlighting innovative thought-leaders in art therapy, brain-healthy office and lighting design, and much more. Thursday, June 10, 2021.
RestaurantsPosted by
DFW Community News

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Opening Second Sacramento Area Location in Strawberry Creek; Adding 20+ Jobs to the Market

Franchise Owner and food and beverage industry expert Mo Sina opening his second location to serve top quality food to more Sacramento Guests. “I first chose to own a MOOYAH because I fell in love with the product,” said Sina. “I love the food we serve here. It’s high quality. We use Certified Angus Beef® and Idaho potatoes for our freshly made fries.”
Posted by
DFW Community News

New Boutique Hotel From Hilton Coming to Las Colinas

Hilton plans to open a new hotel from one of its lifestyle brand in Las Colinas, the company announced this week. With 138 rooms, Hotel Tempo Las Colinas will have more than 2,500 square feet of meeting space and a large outdoor patio. Hilton plans to open the new hotel in 2024, according to a press release.
Posted by
DFW Community News

New York Pizza & Pints to soft-open Frisco location this week

New York Pizza & Pints will soft-open May 26 at 8049 Preston Road, Ste. 300, Frisco, said owner Adrian “Chefy” Creasey. New York-style pizza, famous for its large size, will be served alongside several on-tap beers. New York Pizza & Pints also serves wings, sliders, salads and more. The restaurant also has locations in Addison, Allen, Carrollton and McKinney. www.nypizzaandpints.com.
Frisco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

This Week in Frisco – Week of Monday, May 24, 2021

The kids are officially on vacation and the Frisco Fair awaits them! It awaits YOU, too – did you hear about the Fair Pavilion where you can enjoy cocktails and a DJ? This week is also the run-off election for City Council Place 3, so be sure to cast your vote! All of this and more… This Week in Frisco!
Small BusinessPosted by
DFW Community News

Back to Business: Restarting Main Street in the Wake of COVID-19

After more than one year of lockdowns, devastating illness, and social unrest, there are signs that across the country customers are returning and Main Streets are getting back to business. What are small business owners thinking and what do they expect the future to hold? What does the Biden-Harris Administration’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package mean for small businesses?
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Chicago-area manufacturer expands into DFW

Deerfield, Illinois-based Pregis, a leading manufacturer of protective packaging, is expanding into two new facilities in North Texas. At the beginning of the year, the company opened a 128,000-square-foot facility in Garland at 2901 W. Kingsley Road. Pregis will use the facility for manufacturing and distribution, as well as to hold customer demos and training. This was the company's first location in Dallas-Fort Worth, having relocated from a market south of Dallas. Some 44 employees already work in Garland, and another 40 will join them by the end of the year.
dmagazine.com

Will The Next Decade of Commercial Real Estate in Dallas Be as Promising as The Last

To visualize the future business landscape of Dallas, you must first look at its past. According to Visit Dallas, the Dallas Arts District is the largest urban arts district in the United States. The greater Dallas-Fort Worth area population is approaching 8 million residents, welcomes nearly 50 million visitors each year, and serves as headquarters for 23 Fortune 500 companies.
Addison, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Military-focused mortgage services group opens in DFW

AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC (AMS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA), the longest-standing not-for-profit member-owned association dedicated to serving the military community, is announcing the opening of a new branch location in Addison. The new branch is located at 15851 Dallas Parkway, Suite 350, Addison, 75001.
Posted by
DFW Community News

Amazon is Taking More Shipping Space at DFW Airport

Amazon is planting its flag at another big shipping center near DFW International Airport. The e-commerce giant is building out 372,835 square feet of warehouse space at 3500 S. Airfield Dr. in Irving. The shipping center is in a new industrial building constructed at the south end of the airport by Chicago-based Logistics Property Co.
Dallas News

More apartments on the way on East Dallas’ Ross Avenue

Dallas-based apartment builder Trammell Crow Residential has beaten a path east down Ross Avenue. It has already built three rental communities in the Ross Avenue corridor east of downtown. Now the developer is eyeing another apartment project in the 5100 block of Ross Avenue. The 384-unit Alexan Cathedral Arts will...
Law.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...