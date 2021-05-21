Why banks need a sales methodology that aligns resources with opportunity

Salespeople are struggling to reach their goals, and sales cycles are getting longer. These challenges continue unabated due to a lack of sales effectiveness. One of the challenges of leadership (or personal leadership, if you are a strategic contributor) is that everything is important. That can make it difficult to know what you should prioritize and what should command less of your attention. While there are many things that might capture your attention, including new technologies and shiny objects, nothing will provide you with greater growth than increasing the effectiveness of your sales force. B2B sales is in the middle of an evolutionary change, so there is nothing more important than replacing approaches that are no longer useful with approaches that recognize and address the new competencies necessary to create and win new deals.