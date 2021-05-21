newsbreak-logo
Why banks need a sales methodology that aligns resources with opportunity

American Banker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe key to driving predictable revenue growth within Commercial Banking is for Relationship Managers to become trusted advisors to their clients. To do this, RMs must understand their client’s goals and strategy, know how those goals can be addressed by Bank products and services and bring the right product partners and stakeholders to the table to deliver against client needs. When they do so, they are able to recognize new revenue opportunities, sell efficiently, drive growth, and expand relationships—even in the face of growing competition and economic uncertainty. That’s a tall ask. But it’s entirely possible when they have the right tools, technology, data, coaching, and incentives.

