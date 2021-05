It is certainly fitting with current weather conditions to highlight May as National Wildfire Prevention Awareness Month. We are already seeing elevated Fire Danger levels. Since 9 out 10 wildfires are human caused it would behoove us all to be more aware and diligent to the signs and causes. Remember that Red Flag conditions mean that the weather and the fuels are primed to result in extreme fire behavior. Make sure all campfires are controlled, monitored and contained in an appropriate ring or pit. Always make sure that when done with a fire that is cold to the touch before leaving it. BE aware of dragging chains and mufflers as metal sparks can start wildfires. Stay alert of surroundings when parking the car. Watch for tall grass since hot cars can start fires by just sitting there. Before burning any debris know current conditions and status of local burn bans and always call Dispatch before burning.