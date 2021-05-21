newsbreak-logo
Los Angeles, CA

Actor Danny Masterson to stand trial

foxla.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Danny Masterson has been ordered to stand trial on charges that he raped three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. He remains free on $3.3 million bail and is due back in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on June 7 for arraignment.

