OXFORD, Miss. — The Rebels have made the NCAA list of 20 teams that will have an opportunity to host NCAA Regionals as announced Friday. Although the Diamond Rebs have suffered some key injuries and lost some series as of late, they still own a 34-14 record and a No. 11 ranking in the RPI. Additionally, Ole Miss is one of only three teams to have 10 or more wins against teams who are ranked in the Top 25 in RPI. These factors could keep head coach Mike Bianco’s team in the hunt to host Regionals at Swayze when the list is ultimately pared down to 16 locations.