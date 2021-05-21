newsbreak-logo
Programming Review: Apple TV Plus' '1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything'

By R. Thomas Umstead
nexttv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV Plus turns its documentary lens on music with its limited original series 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything. The eight-episode documentary explores the music and musicians that shaped the culture and politics of 1971. The first episode quickly establishes the social, economic and political unrest during the time that originated from the battle between those opposing the Vietnam War and racism and those seeking to squash the countercultural movement.

