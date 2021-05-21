Programming Review: Apple TV Plus' '1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything'

It’s a bit of the ol’ chicken and the egg when looking back at 1971, a year in which music and politics became symbiotic in changing Western society, as most would argue, for the better. But who started it: The advocates for everything from ending the war in Vietnam to championing equal rights for women, gays and impoverished people around the globe; or was it the burst of singer-songwriters who impassionedly called universal attention to the world's many ills? It’s not a copout to say it was a bit of both, as revealed in the outstanding, eight-part documentary “1971: The Year that Music Changed Everything.”