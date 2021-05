With the fishing season now open it’s time to get serious and get ready to set the hook. Everything is focused on spawning and water temperatures. Knowing when fish spawn will put you on fish, but you need to be smart and not worry about getting limits. Instead think about returning fish full of spawn back to the water to spawn. Keeping a few big females can remove a million eggs from your favorite lake. If you want to eat fish early in the spawn keep some smaller males and enjoy a good meal. The fish will be there later.