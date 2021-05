Families must have access to affordable coverage as well as culturally competent health care providers. Women of color should feel confident that providers understand their unique experiences and backgrounds and know that their concerns are being heard and addressed. For our part, we developed implicit bias training to improve patient-provider communications and treatment decisions, contributing to improved quality of care at a critical intervention point. The course provides an overview of implicit bias and structural racism, its impact on the maternal infant health crisis and strategies for providers to both mitigate racial bias in maternity care.