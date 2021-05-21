NBA Award Finalists Announced

Head Coach Quin Snyder, Jordan Clarkson (00), and Joe Ingles (2) are three of the four finalists for NBA Postseason awards

It was announced on Thursday night that four members of the Utah Jazz are finalists for postseason NBA Awards.

NBA Coach of the Year:

First up, Head Coach Quin Snyder. Coach Snyder is a finalist for the NBA's Coach of the Year Award after leading the Jazz to a 52-20 regular season record, and winning back to back Western Conference Coach of the Month Awards in January and February. The Jazz head man also was the head coach of Team LeBron during the NBA All-Star game this season, becoming the first Jazz coach to accomplish that feat since Frank Layden in the mid 1980's. Snyder's competition for this award includes Tom Thibodeau from the New York Knicks, and Monty Williams from the Phoenix Suns.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year:

Rudy Gobert has been the most dominant defensive player throughout the entire NBA this season, and has arguably put together the greatest defensive season in the history of the league. The two-time DPOY is highly favored to win his third award in 2021, and is known for his ability to block shots and lock down the paint. Last month, I did a comparison between Gobert and another finalist for DPOY, Ben Simmons. You can read that comparison here. Gobert's competition includes Draymond Green from the Golden State Warriors, and Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA Sixth Man of the Year:

There are two Jazzmen who are finalists for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award for the 2020-2021 season. Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles have both been lights out coming off the bench for Utah this year, with Ingles shooting 50% or better from three point range at different points during the season, and Clarkson averaging over 18 points per game. Clarkson and Ingles only other competition for the Sixth Man of the Year Award is Derrick Rose from the New York Knicks.

Clarkson's two highest scoring games for the Jazz came in a 41-point effort against the Golden State Warriors and a 40-point game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has been nicknamed the "Flamethrower" by Jazz fans and has put on a show while coming off the bench this season.

Ingles is one of the Jazz longest tenured players and is having arguably his best season of his career. He has found the hot hand from three point range and has played a major role for Utah while Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley were sidelined with injuries.

Last month, I did a breakdown of the Jazz two Sixth Man of the Year finalists. You can read that comparison here.

