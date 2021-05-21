newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Award Finalists Announced

By Brayden Ramsay
Posted by 
InsideTheJazz
InsideTheJazz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hcIjX_0a7KzBcP00
Head Coach Quin Snyder, Jordan Clarkson (00), and Joe Ingles (2) are three of the four finalists for NBA Postseason awards

It was announced on Thursday night that four members of the Utah Jazz are finalists for postseason NBA Awards.

NBA Coach of the Year:

First up, Head Coach Quin Snyder. Coach Snyder is a finalist for the NBA's Coach of the Year Award after leading the Jazz to a 52-20 regular season record, and winning back to back Western Conference Coach of the Month Awards in January and February. The Jazz head man also was the head coach of Team LeBron during the NBA All-Star game this season, becoming the first Jazz coach to accomplish that feat since Frank Layden in the mid 1980's. Snyder's competition for this award includes Tom Thibodeau from the New York Knicks, and Monty Williams from the Phoenix Suns.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year:

Rudy Gobert has been the most dominant defensive player throughout the entire NBA this season, and has arguably put together the greatest defensive season in the history of the league. The two-time DPOY is highly favored to win his third award in 2021, and is known for his ability to block shots and lock down the paint. Last month, I did a comparison between Gobert and another finalist for DPOY, Ben Simmons. You can read that comparison here. Gobert's competition includes Draymond Green from the Golden State Warriors, and Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA Sixth Man of the Year:

There are two Jazzmen who are finalists for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award for the 2020-2021 season. Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles have both been lights out coming off the bench for Utah this year, with Ingles shooting 50% or better from three point range at different points during the season, and Clarkson averaging over 18 points per game. Clarkson and Ingles only other competition for the Sixth Man of the Year Award is Derrick Rose from the New York Knicks.

Clarkson's two highest scoring games for the Jazz came in a 41-point effort against the Golden State Warriors and a 40-point game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has been nicknamed the "Flamethrower" by Jazz fans and has put on a show while coming off the bench this season.

Ingles is one of the Jazz longest tenured players and is having arguably his best season of his career. He has found the hot hand from three point range and has played a major role for Utah while Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley were sidelined with injuries.

Last month, I did a breakdown of the Jazz two Sixth Man of the Year finalists. You can read that comparison here.

Welcome to Inside the Jazz - the new Utah Jazz fan site on Sports Illustrated. Our site is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. We look forward to engaging with you in the future! While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - Utah Jazz SI

Twitter - @Utahjazz_SI

Instagram - @UtahJazz_SI

InsideTheJazz

InsideTheJazz

Salt Lake Cty, UT
14
Followers
81
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheJazz is a FanNation channel covering the Utah Jazz

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Frank Layden
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Awards#Nba Players#Team Sports#The League#Major League#Nba Award Finalists#The Utah Jazz#Western Conference Coach#The New York Knicks#The Phoenix Suns#Dpoy#The Golden State Warriors#Sports Illustrated#Postseason Nba Awards#Nba Sixth Man#Nba Defensive Player#Jazz Fans#Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBASt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Clarkson leads Utah against Portland after 41-point outing

Portland Trail Blazers (40-29, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (50-19, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Portland Trail Blazers after Jordan Clarkson scored 41 points in the Jazz's 119-116 loss to the Warriors. The Jazz are 6-4 against division opponents. Utah scores 116.7...
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

Knicks Cap Off Road Trip Against Struggling Lakers

The Knicks will close out their slate of regular-season away games by returning to the Staples Center and facing the Lakers. The New York Knicks’ (38-30) west-coast road trip is about to come to an end. The first five games featured some of the highest highs of the season and the lowest of the lows. New York is 3-2 heading into the sixth game of the trip and their last away game of the regular season, facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers (38-30) at 10:00 at the Staples Center.
NBACBS Sports

Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Nearly double-doubles off bench

Clarkson mustered 21 points (6-20 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Nuggets. Clarkson registered three straight games with 16 or fewer points over the last two weeks, but he has bounced back in his last two appearances. The prolific shooting guard, who's one of the biggest candidates to win the Sixth Man of the Year Award, is averaging 19.5 points per contest over his past 12 appearances since returning from a brief four-game absence in early April.
NBAkslsports.com

Jazz Fall To Warriors, First Place Lead Shrinks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz furious comeback came up short against the Golden State Warriors, falling 119-116 with three games left in the season. Jordan Clarkson scored 41 points including 24 points in the fourth quarter to erase an 18 point deficit, but ultimately the Jazz fell to the Warriors in the final road game against a playoff opponent.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jordan Clarkson Gives A Big Advice To Supertalented Kai Sotto: 'I Just Want To Tell Him To Go Out There. Work Hard, Don’t Put Any Limits On Yourself.'

Jordan Clarkson can see another Filipino player in the NBA, Kai Sotto, a young baller that made some noise in recent times. Even after failing to compete in the G League bubble this season, Sotto found a way to shine and joined the NBL, just like LaMelo Ball did in the past. He's still expected to make it to the league and Clarkson had some words of wisdom for the 19-year-old prospect.
Posted by
FlurrySports

Trail Blazers vs Jazz Prediction, Odds, Trends, Props and NBA Betting Preview

A pair of Northwest Division rivals and two of the hotter teams in the Western Conference are set to clash on Wednesday. The streaking Portland Trail Blazers and league-leading Utah Jazz will meet in the second nationally televised game of the evening. Both teams will be vying to finish strong and undoubtedly have their sights set on the fast-approaching NBA Postseason. The NBA betting odds have sided with the home team as a slim favorite as their pre-game Trail Blazers vs Jazz prediction.
NBAsaltcityhoops.com

Salt City Seven: Bogey’s Big Month, Role Players Leveling Up, Playoff Picture & More

Every Monday during the regular season, the week here at SCH begins with the Salt City Seven: seven regular features that let us relive the biggest moments, key performances and hot issues in Jazzland from various angles. Check in every week for the quotes, stats, plays and performances that tell the stories from the last 168 hours in the world of the Jazz.
NBAchatsports.com

Jordan Clarkson scores 41 but Utah Jazz rally comes up short

Jordan Clarkson put his head down and pushed forward, searching for one last bucket. But after scoring 24 fourth-quarter points and leading his team back from 18 down in the period, that final basket proved elusive. Clarkson collided with two defenders midair, watched his layup roll off the rim and, after a pair of Golden State free throws and one final heave at overtime went begging, saw his Utah Jazz squad drop a 119-116 heartbreaker in the Bay.
NBAkslsports.com

Jazz Release End-Of-Season Award Campaign Zine

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz tapped into their creative roots to give their star players a boost end the end-of-season award voting. The organization released a zine collection, or a group of small magazines, representing each player in consideration for one of the NBA’s major awards. In...
NBACBS Sports

Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Another 21-point effort

Clarkson had 21 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a block across 28 minutes in Saturday's win over Houston. Clarkson has posted 21 points in back-to-back games and has reached the 20-point plateau in three straight contests, something that has been quite common with him this season. A Sixth Man of the Year award candidate, Clarkson is averaging 19.1 points per game off the bench over his last 11 appearances and should remain a reliable fantasy asset across all formats, especially with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) still sidelined.
NBAawesemo.com

The Deep Dive: NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel | Wednesday, 5/12

This is our primary in-depth NBA DFS article, and it will be free this season. The goal of this article isn’t just to give you a few plays to plug into your lineup, but to dig a little bit deeper into why projections may (or may not) like certain players. Hopefully, after reading this article, you’ll have a better feel for the slate as a whole. Combining the context from this article with the raw data that is available in our Boom/Bust tool, Projections and Ownership Projections should allow you to build strong lineups and make optimal NBA DFS picks for any type of contest on DraftKings and FanDuel.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jordan Clarkson will be biggest X-factor in Western Conference Playoffs

The Utah Jazz have been good for a while, but they burst on the scene this season as one of the elite teams in the NBA. They currently hold first place in the Western Conference, two games ahead of the Phoenix Suns. With only four games remaining on the schedule, Utah has a good chance of earning home-court advantage throughout the postseason.