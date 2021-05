In the life of businessman Bob Klontz, Auburn High School has played an essential role. It’s where Klontz’s parents met and fell in love in the 1930s, and it’s where Klontz fell in love with his own high school sweetheart, Susan, who he’s been married to for over three decades. Klontz didn’t meet his business partner Bill Cowart at Auburn High (they were already close friends by then, having met on the soccer field in the 5th Grade) but their friendship solidified after many a teenage adventure.