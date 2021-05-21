How to Watch the Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres (5/21/21) -- MLB | Channel, Stream, Time
On Friday, two West Coast teams kickoff a three-game series, as the Seattle Mariners take on one of the hottest teams in baseball, the San Diego Padres. The Padres are on a roll this month, having won nine of their last 10 games, including riding a six-game win streak heading into the weekend. Currently sitting second in the National League West, San Diego is only a half-game behind division leader San Francisco. The Padres are 11-5 in May, and have played well despite missing Fernando Tatis Jr. for an extended period of time due to COVID protocol.www.mlive.com