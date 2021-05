The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener training will begin soon in McDonough County and across the state of Illinois. Horticulturalist Chris Enroth with the University of Illinois Extension tells MacombNewsNow.com that now is the time when many gardeners are getting ready to plant and some have already begun. Chris says however, beware of the unusual weather of May as cool nights can have an affect on your garden if you aren’t careful about protecting your plants. Chris also dropped in on MacombNewsNow.com to talk about a new survey that the Extension is putting out this month to find out about how McDonough County residents feel about recycling.