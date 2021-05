(Bloomberg) -- Rising cases of the India variant of coronavirus could force the U.K. government to delay plans to end the pandemic lockdown, officials fear. The number of confirmed infections of the strain more than doubled in the past week to 1,313 from 520, according to Public Health England. While there’s no evidence the India variant can evade vaccines, there are signs that it spreads more easily than the Kent mutation which ran rampant in the U.K. at the start of the year, prompting a third national lockdown.