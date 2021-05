Kentucky's roster remake continued on Monday when the Wildcats landed a commitment from former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler. The 5-foot-10 former four-star prospect chose UK over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State after ranking fifth nationally in assists per game at 7.4 last season. Wheeler also averaged 14 points per game for the Bulldogs in the 2020-21 season despite shooting just 22.5% from 3-point range.