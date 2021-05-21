newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Croix County, WI

Drinking water severely contaminated near factory farm in St. Croix County

By Greg Seitz
stcroix360.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTest results from town hall near large dairy operation show high levels of toxins. The town hall in rural Emerald Township in eastern St. Croix County, Wis. happens to be within sight of one of the biggest industrial livestock facilities in western Wisconsin. A half-mile down the two-lane road, Emerald Sky Dairy’s two huge barns are home to about 1,500 cows that produce 14,000 gallons of milk per day — and a lot of manure.

www.stcroix360.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Croix County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
River Falls, WI
County
Saint Croix County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Water Resources#Water Wells#Water Management#Surface Water#Contaminated Water#Drinking Water#Waste Water#Groundwater Contamination#Emerald Sky#Emerald Town Hall#Hudson Star Observer#Tuls Dairies#Ewg#Town Of Emerald#Farm#Free Water Testing#Nitrate Contamination#Nearby Agriculture Fields#Livestock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Pierce County, WIRiver Falls Journal

Wildfire risk 'high' in Pierce and St. Croix counties

St. Croix and Pierce counties' fire outlook is a bit better than much of the state. But at "high" risk instead of "very high," the danger is real. The Department of Natural Resources on May 14 asked the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning because of wildfire danger across Wisconsin, particularly in the northern two-thirds of the state.
Baldwin, WIbaldwin-bulletin.com

Yesterday's News - May 12, 2021

Station agent S. Myron is wearing a big smile these days- local business on the Omaha is really perking up. Wed. evening, he had six solid carloads of eggs (400 cases per car) on the track all ready to be shipped to eastern markets. All six cars were from the Baldwin Produce Co.
Saint Croix County, WIclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Saint Croix County, Wisconsin

A LINE OF STORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN ST. CROIX COUNTY... At 450 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clear Lake to New Richmond. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and dime size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... New Richmond, Baldwin, Glenwood City, Forest, Emerald, Cylon and Deer Park. Accumulating small hail is occurring with these storms which may result in slick roads and difficult travel. If you are on or near a lake or river, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
Saint Croix County, WIRiver Falls Journal

COVID-19 cases still rising in St. Croix County

HUDSON -- COVID-19 case activity in the county is still very high, after cases began increasing in March. The county’s 7 day average of new cases is at 30, Epidemiologist Elle Klasen told the county board on Tuesday, May 4. St. Croix County is one of only a few countries...
Saint Croix County, WIbaldwin-bulletin.com

Unemployment rates remain right where they were

When numbers were tabulated in March, one year into COVID-19, St. Croix County’s unemployment rate was 4.5, exactly what it was one year ago. April 21, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced the preliminary March 2021 unemployment rates for Wisconsin’s 72 counties and the 34 cities with populations greater than 25,000 residents.