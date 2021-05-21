Drinking water severely contaminated near factory farm in St. Croix County

A LINE OF STORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN ST. CROIX COUNTY... At 450 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clear Lake to New Richmond. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and dime size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... New Richmond, Baldwin, Glenwood City, Forest, Emerald, Cylon and Deer Park. Accumulating small hail is occurring with these storms which may result in slick roads and difficult travel. If you are on or near a lake or river, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.