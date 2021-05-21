Drinking water severely contaminated near factory farm in St. Croix County
Test results from town hall near large dairy operation show high levels of toxins. The town hall in rural Emerald Township in eastern St. Croix County, Wis. happens to be within sight of one of the biggest industrial livestock facilities in western Wisconsin. A half-mile down the two-lane road, Emerald Sky Dairy’s two huge barns are home to about 1,500 cows that produce 14,000 gallons of milk per day — and a lot of manure.www.stcroix360.com