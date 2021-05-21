'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon's Son Sean Harmon Is Also an Actor
Is there anyone out there who doesn't love Mark Harmon? He's easily one of the most likable guys on TV let alone in Hollywood. He's managed to have a sweet family life with Pam Dawber away from the spotlight while simultaneously building the NCIS universe into a major TV empire. While Mark and Pam have two sons together, you'll most likely recognize their eldest, Sean Harmon. At this point, the actor is best known for playing a young Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on his father's TV show NCIS. A natural casting choice since he looks just like his dad.www.wideopencountry.com