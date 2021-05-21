'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon's Son Sean Harmon Is Also an Actor

NCIS is nearing the end of Season 18, but we thankfully no longer have to worry about the future, since Season 19 is definitely on the way, with lots of big stuff on the horizon. Before the season comes to an end, however, Arrow vet Katrina Law will be debuting her new character Special Agent Jessica Knight in the May 18 episode, with the potential to recur more in the future beyond her two-episode stint. While we don't know quite what to expect yet, beyond what she'll look like in the role, star Wilmer Valderrama is teasing what her arrival means for Torres.