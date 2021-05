Don’t get me wrong. I absolutely love the spiked seltzer. But, Jesus Christ, why the fuck are there so many?. Hard seltzers have gone from summer’s most beloved sipper to the gift that keeps on giving that simply nobody asked for. We were chill with the OG three — White Claw, Truly and BON V!V. But it seems like every single day a new one comes on the market as “the best new hard seltzer you need for summer”. When, realistically, it tastes the exact same as any other hard seltzer you’ve tried prior.