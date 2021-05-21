Bluffton University faculty earns research grants, sabbatical

Members of this year's Allen Lima Leadership program had one of their last few classes on Friday, focusing on manufacturing in Allen County. The class began their day with a presentation from General Dynamics, then headed to the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center (JSMC) for a tour. The rest of their day included continuing the three Impact Projects they have been working on since September. They then heard from ALL alumnus David Gratz on the "Work of Leaders" and steps to take for personal leadership growth.