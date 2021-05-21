Bluffton University faculty earns research grants, sabbatical
BLUFFTON — Seven Bluffton University professors have been awarded research grants and sabbaticals. Recipients include Dr. Perry Bush, a professor of history, who is researching the Farm Labor Organizing Committee founded by a Bluffton University alumnus; Dr. Walt Paquin, a social work professor designing integrated projects and learning activities the university’s Learning in Community class; Dr. Jackie Wyse-Rhodes, assistant professor of religion who is working on a book project about the Old Testament Book of Numbers; and Dr. Martina Cucchiara, an associate professor of history who is working on a book about Catholic nuns in Hitler’s Germany.www.limaohio.com