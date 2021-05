MACOMB — The number of new positive coronavirus cases has risen to 21 since Wednesday, according to the McDonough County Health Department. The new cases involve 14 women and 7 men. There are 13 cases from Macomb, three from Industry, two apiece from Western Illinois University and from Bushnell, and one from Colchester. The ages of those infected are listed as eight people in their teens, five in their 20s, one in the 30s, three in their 40s, and four in their 50s.