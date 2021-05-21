Central boys track and field conclude historic season
THOMASVILLE — The Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets are going overtime with their track and field season this year. Just a week after helping Central finish seventh in the Class AAAA championships, Tykeem Wallace and Ethan Phillips have received an invitation to participate in the Atlanta Track Meet of Champions, scheduled for Saturday at Marietta High School. They will compete against other athletes from across the state regardless of classifications.