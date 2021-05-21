Central boys track and field conclude historic season

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.