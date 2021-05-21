Apple Valley High School Freshman Samantha Most Receives Five Letters
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — Freshman year is hard in many ways; new school, new classes, new responsibilities, new structure. It’s quite the challenge for any average student on any average year. But Apple Valley High School’s Samantha Most is not any average student and this school year was not any average school year. She made this very clear yesterday as she earned her fifth letter as a freshman who is determined to take the word average and destroy it.www.vvng.com