USDA to begin forgiving some farm debt in June
The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects to make its first debt relief payments to socially disadvantaged farmers in early June, the agency said in a notice Friday. The funds — part of the American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden in March — represent an effort to reverse generations of lending discrimation, particularly against Black, Hispanic, Asian and Native American farmers, many of whom have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the program has sparked concerns in the banking industry.www.americanbanker.com