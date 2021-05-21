newsbreak-logo
Chase Rice Teases Fans With New Music Amid Forthcoming Release for 'The Album' (Exclusive)

By Victoria Moghaddami
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChase Rice is releasing the third installment to The Album on May 28 and is ready for fans to hear all three parts together. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture, the country music singer noted he feels this album is only the "tip of the iceberg" for what's to come in regards to his music and teased fans a bit on where he's planning on taking his sound. "I had The Album part I and II come out last year and then part III is coming out, which it will end up just being called The Album; it's all together now. I think this is the tip of the iceberg of where it's going to be going," Rice explained.

