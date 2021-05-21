Chase Rice Addresses Past Concert Criticism, Suggests It's 'Time to Go' as Public Outings Ramp Up (Exclusive)
2020 was a challenging time for many, to say the least. While a widespread pandemic took over the entire world, people were forced to stay at home and quarantine, and with that came new ways of living. Along with the laundry list of things that changed, concerts and public gatherings were completely out of the question for months on end, leaving both artists and fans questioning what to do next. But now that there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel, concerts are ramping back up.popculture.com