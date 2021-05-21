Gary Levox's New Gospel EP 'One on One' Is 'Like a New Season' (Exclusive)

The Covid-19 pandemic cheated Rascal Flatts out of their chance to say goodbye to fans with their Farewell Tour, which was scheduled for 2020. Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney have pretty much gone their separate ways already, working on solo projects and other things, but as Jay and Gary tell us, rescheduling that trek may not be entirely out of the question. “There is nothing in the works as of right now. You know, unfortunately, we were supposed to have retired and then everybody committed to other things this year. Gary’s got some solo projects coming out. So, I can’t imagine that we won’t at some point in time – I don’t know when that will be – try to go out and say goodbye properly. (Gary) Yeah, I’m sure we’ll get something together and do a proper farewell tour and just love on the fans for a whole year. It’d be awesome!”