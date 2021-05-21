newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alaska State

Watch: Baked Alaska of Capitol riot notoriety, out on bail, is now a hostile bully to store employees

By Carla Sinclair
Boing Boing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim "Baked Alaska" Gionet, a former Andrew Yang supporter and BuzzFeed video-producer before joining forces with far right extremists, was arrested and then released on bail after storming the Capitol on January 6th. Now, as tweeted below, he bullies store employees for sport, entering without a mask and shouting niceties such as "you fucking retard" and "fuck you, you're gay" when he isn't permitted to use the store's bathroom.

boingboing.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
Local
Alaska Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullies#Buzzfeed Video#Bully#Protest Riot#Gay#Baked Alaska Of Capitol#Davenewworld 2#Slurs#Bail#Face Masks#Store Employees#Extremists#Buzzfeed Video#Bathroom#Pic#Niceties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
Related
Alaska StatePosted by
Must Read Alaska

Top names for babies in Alaska in 2020 released by Social Security Administration

The Social Security Administration has published its list of most-popular names for babies in every state for 2020. For boys in Alaska, parents are going with Oliver, Liam, Elijah, and Theodore. William comes in at Number 5, with 35 Williams crawling around on living room floors this year. The name Aaron, once quite popular in Alaska, is now down at Number 94 on the list. There are no Waynes, Peters, or Josephs on the Top 100 list for Alaska baby boys.
Middletown Press

Half of Alaska residents 16 and up received one vaccine dose

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Nearly half of Alaska residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while more than half have received at least one dose, state public health officials said. Data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services shows that 46.9% of state residents had received...
WHSV

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Anchorage Daily News reported that Clary told the Republican State Central Committee on Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances. The Daily News previously reported in March that Clary would be moving to Virginia, but did not announce when.
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska seafood marketing arm hoping for federal relief dollars

Alaska’s lone seafood marketing arm gets zero budget from the state and, to date, has received no pandemic funds. The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute is hoping to get a breather from the more than $1 billion coming to Alaska in the latest round of federal relief dollars under the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
travelweekly.com

Senate signals support for Alaska sailings. What's next?

The cruise industry and its extended community of ports and travel advisors responded effusively to the Senate's approval of legislation to temporarily lift the Passenger Vessel Services Act, a huge step toward enabling ships to sail this summer in Alaska despite the Canadian cruise ban. The legislation, which now goes...
Alaska Statealaskapublic.org

Alaska legislators end face mask mandate in Capitol

Legislators and others in the Capitol are no longer required to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Legislative Council voted unanimously on Friday to replace the requirements with a more limited set of rules. Masks became optional, though there are exceptions if individual legislators require them for their offices.
Alaska StatePosted by
SDM News

US Senate Greenlights Act Permitting Cruise to Alaska

In a voice vote, the U.S. Senate this evening endorsed the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act that would allow big ships to travel to Alaska this mid year. The Act gives a waiver of the U.S. cabotage policies. The action goes to the U.S. House for endorsement before it gets to President Joe Biden for his signature.
Alaska StatePosted by
Just Go

3 Movies that were mainly filmed in Alaska

There are a considerable number of filmmakers eager to show Alaska to the entire world. Alaska was once seen as a folly. America would soon be able to expand at the cost of just two cents per acre, as the purchase allowed for such a low cost. The purchase agreement between the United States and Russia dates from 1867. The land eventually became the 49th state in 1957.
travelersunited.org

Alaska cruises salvaged, Paris traffic ban in 2022, Delta new hires get shots

This week we have stories about changes to the Alaskan Cruise Industry. The Alaska cruises salvaged by the state’s Senators for the last half of their cruise season. The next story tells of the coming Paris traffic ban. Finally, Delta Air Lines requires new hires to get vaccinated. Alaska cruises...
Gephardt Daily

Idaho climber killed, Logan climber injured by falling glacial ice in Alaska

May 15 (UPI) — A block of glacier ice dislodged and hit a two-person climbing team in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve Thursday, killing one and injuring the other. According to the National Park Service, the two climbers had begun to climb the west face of Reality Ridge at...