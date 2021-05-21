Watch: Baked Alaska of Capitol riot notoriety, out on bail, is now a hostile bully to store employees

The Social Security Administration has published its list of most-popular names for babies in every state for 2020. For boys in Alaska, parents are going with Oliver, Liam, Elijah, and Theodore. William comes in at Number 5, with 35 Williams crawling around on living room floors this year. The name Aaron, once quite popular in Alaska, is now down at Number 94 on the list. There are no Waynes, Peters, or Josephs on the Top 100 list for Alaska baby boys.