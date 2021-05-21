Watch: Baked Alaska of Capitol riot notoriety, out on bail, is now a hostile bully to store employees
Tim "Baked Alaska" Gionet, a former Andrew Yang supporter and BuzzFeed video-producer before joining forces with far right extremists, was arrested and then released on bail after storming the Capitol on January 6th. Now, as tweeted below, he bullies store employees for sport, entering without a mask and shouting niceties such as "you fucking retard" and "fuck you, you're gay" when he isn't permitted to use the store's bathroom.boingboing.net