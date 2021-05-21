Prosecutors: Man lied to put police on false trail after Two Rivers murder

Timothy J Hallet, 50, Two Rivers, homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle (2nd+) and operator flee/ elude officer on 12/16/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, count 1 – Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total sentence of 34 years, 19 years initial confinement, followed by 15 years extended supervision. Count 2 – Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total sentence of 12 years, 7 years initial confinement, followed by 5 years extended supervision, to run consecutive to count 1, but concurrent with the sentence presently serving on 07 CF 1217. Conditions of extended supervision are: 1) Assessment/treatment/counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) No entry into any taverns or any places of business where the primary business is the sale of alcohol; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling/ job search combination; 6) Restitution if any – TBD; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample; Count 1 – Defendant’s operating privilege is revoked for 5 years. Count 2 – Defendant’s operating privilege is revoked for 6 months. Defendant is not eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program or the Substance Abuse Program. Defendant is given credit for 753 days already served.