Since the New York Stock and Exchange Board was incorporated over 200 years ago, New York City—specifically Wall Street—has been synonymous with finance. But from 2000-2016, finance jobs in the city dropped 30%. Recently, a group of financial associations blasted potential stock taxes (several are being debated in the state legislature) and threatened to reduce their presence in the city. But this dispute is just one of many complications in the city’s relationship with one of its flagship industries, and the city must address them if it wants to keep these jobs.