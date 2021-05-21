Fire at Northern Wire Plant in Merrill Due to Equipment Malfunction

Smoke coming from the Jack Pines area near where kids go sledding in the winter, off of Memorial Drive in Merrill, prompted a call to the Merrill Fire Department on Sunday afternoon, Apr. 25. Merrill Police Department and Merrill Fire Department both responded and found flames spreading, feeding on the dry pine needles and bark and threatening decades-old pine trees near a makeshift fort. Fire fighters quickly brought the flames under control and extinguished the blaze before any serious damage could be done. Given the close proximity of the pines to Pine Crest Nursing Home, the speedy response that prevented the fire from spreading saved more than just the forested area from burning. Thank you, Merrill Fire Department!