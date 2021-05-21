newsbreak-logo
Mobile, AL

City of Mobile announces Zeigler Blvd. road closure

By Tanner Gilliland
WPMI
 5 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Mobile has announced part of Zeigler Blvd. will be closed for about one week. Following the completion of required utility relocation, the previously interrupted construction of two cross drains will be completed next week on Zeigler Blvd. between Forest Dale Drive and Forest Hill Drive. This section of Zeigler Blvd. will be closed for road construction for approximately one week between Forest Dale Drive and Forest Hill Drive beginning Monday, May 24.

