Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria Elks Recreation Fundraiser Celebrates 4th of July

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 4 days ago
SANTA MARIA — Although many Central Coast Holiday programs for Independence Day have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elks Recreation invites you to join our first Annual “You’ve Been Flagged” fundraiser celebrating America. In true Team Santa Maria spirit, plans are well underway for this new, COVID-19-friendly holiday tradition on the Central Coast.

According to President Peter Sterling, “Our hopes are to blanket the community with American Flags in celebration of Independence Day, while raising funds to help continue supporting youth activities and programs on the Central Coast.” This past year has been so challenging for so many in our Country, Elks Recreation hopes to bring the spirit of celebration alive this 4th of July by delivering flags to the yards of your friends and neighbors. There are three packages available to choose from, ranging from $35.00 to $100.00, and all packages include a designated number of flags to be placed along with a commemorative yard sign. You may surprise a friend, family member, neighbor, essential worker or pay honor to a veteran by having them “Flagged.”

Donors will purchase their desired package size, and with two of the packages, Team Santa Maria will deliver and place those flags on July 3rd to their designated person or business of choice.

Elks Recreation is excited to bring joy to the community through this fun and colorful fundraiser. We have been working hard to continue to provide family entertainment on the Central Coast through an outlet that meets the guidelines of public safety while celebrating the community spirit. Visit our website at elksrec.com for more information and the Donor Flag Order Form.

To participate or for more information, please visit our website at elksrec.com or call the Rodeo Office at (805) 925-4125 or email us at elksrodeo@elksrec.com.

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

