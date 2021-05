Of all the Legendary and Mythical Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap, Lugia is one of the first Pokémon that really makes you work to even find it. Lugia is easily one of the most annoying Pokémon to get the 4-star photo on as well, since the difficult part is at the end. Plus, if you mess things up, you have to redo the entire process, costing you a few minutes each time. Thankfully, the 4-star Lugia photo requires just a few extra steps beyond finding it, but the picture is easily missable without some practice and a New Pokémon Snap guide like this one. Be sure to get some practice in with throwing Fluffruit, and then continue on to find out how to find this massive beast.