The Houston Astros looked to have struck first in the Bronx, as they looked to silence the uneducated fans of the New York Yankees. While Alex Bregman sent a solo shot over the wall in the first, a rough outing from Zack Greinke put the Yankees ahead early. The right-hander allowed three hit and four walks to his three strikeouts, and while three runners crossed home, Tuesday was plagued by Greinke’s early command issues in a 7-3 loss.