Memphis, TN

New coalition calls for city, county budgets to support the most vulnerable

By Carrington J. Tatum
MLK50
MLK50
 4 days ago
City and county officials are building budgets for the coming fiscal year at a time when higher property values plus a stable tax rate could translate into an additional $140 million in city and county revenue combined. That increase, local nonprofits said at a rally downtown Friday, should go to...

MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is a nonprofit newsroom focused on poverty, power and public policy — issues about which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. cared deeply.

