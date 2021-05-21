Prodigal Son: Tom Payne Posts on Series End; #SaveProdigalSon Campaign

Even with the series finale of FOX's Prodigal Son having just aired, series creators Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver kept hopes alive in a conversation with Deadline Hollywood where it was revealed that "WBTV is shopping it as we speak" for the third season. Since that time, reports surfaced that HBO Max has passed on picking up the series- though as we referenced in the last update, the Michael Sheen and Tom Payne-starring series feels like the perfect fit for a Lucifer-like treatment over at Netflix. On the hopeful side, fans are coordinating efforts to save the series and find it a new home (more on that in a minute). But at least for now, the series has reached its final chapter- and Payne has taken to Instagram to share his feelings on the matter.