City Services (Online or By Phone)

May 16-23 is National Public Works Week, while the week is approaching its end – there’s always time to recognize the substantial contributions the men and women of Carson City Public Works provide. They are responsible for rebuilding, improving, and protecting our transportation, water supply, water treatment and solid waste systems, and facilities that sustain our community. This week and every week be sure to thank your Carson City Public Works professionals.www.carson.org