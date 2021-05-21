City Services (Online or By Phone)

newsbreak-logo
May 16-23 is National Public Works Week, while the week is approaching its end – there’s always time to recognize the substantial contributions the men and women of Carson City Public Works provide. They are responsible for rebuilding, improving, and protecting our transportation, water supply, water treatment and solid waste systems, and facilities that sustain our community. This week and every week be sure to thank your Carson City Public Works professionals.

Carson City, NVNevada Appeal

Carson City library board has open positions

The Carson City Board of Supervisors is seeking applications for the Carson City Library Board of Trustees. This committee oversees all library policy and budgets. Applicants must be willing to serve approximately six to eight hours a month. There are two open positions each for a four-year term that will...
Nevada StateFox5 KVVU

Nevada unemployment office launches new ID.me verification system

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced on Monday the creation of a new identity verification system called ID.me that's meant to streamline security with unemployment claims. All individuals with regular UI claims created on or after April 18, 2021 will be required...
Carson City, NVthenevadaindependent.com

Faith leader says faith calls us to support health care public option

Deer seeking shelter from the snow during the first day of the 81st session of the Legislature in Carson City on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) Much of us have spent the last year wanting to get back to “normal.” The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our lives in unimaginable ways. The virus has claimed more than 500,000 lives in the U.S. alone. Shutdowns and social distancing have led to serious financial and social hardships for many. It makes sense that so many of us want to return to life like it was pre-COVID.
Carson City, NVKOLO TV Reno

Deadlines and decisions mean changes at the Legislature

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While it doesn’t look any different today here in Carson City than any other day, for lawmakers and their bills, it’s now or never. That’s because today Senate Bills must be out of Assembly Committees and Assembly Bills must move out of Senate Committees. There are...
Nevada Statepvtimes.com

Major energy bill aims to speed green power, jobs in Nevada

Democratic state lawmakers unveiled a sweeping renewable energy bill Thursday that they say will pave the path for Nevada to meet its renewable energy goals while boosting jobs along the way. Senate Bill 448, introduced in the Senate on Thursday, would “capitalize upon our regional position in the western United...
Nevada StateLas Vegas Sun

Nevada senator promotes bill to expand police peer counseling

CARSON CITY — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s effort to expand peer counseling programs for police cleared a legislative hurdle late last week as lawmakers sent the bill through committee in recognition of National Police Week. The Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support (Cops) Counseling Act, sponsored by the Nevada Democrat...
Nevada Statethenevadaindependent.com

SB420 public option would hurt Nevada patients, worsen state’s doctor shortage

The emergency department at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center as seen on April 11, 2020. (Daniel Clark/The Nevada Independent) In a recent Nevada Independent article interviewing Sabrina Corlette about the pros and cons of SB420, she stated that the “devil is in the details.” The emergency medicine community that has tirelessly served Nevada 24/7/365 on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic could not agree more.
Nevada Statennbw.com

HOPCo acquires Reno-based Spine Nevada, forms partnership

Phoenix-based Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company recently acquired Reno-based Spine Nevada and its affiliated brands, Swift Urgent Clinic and Vein Nevada. Terms of the transaction, which closed on April 23, 2021, were not disclosed, according to a May 6 press release. , which advised Spine Nevada in the transaction. Greg Koonsman...
Carson City, NVlccentral.com

Unemployment recipients now required to participate in work search activities

CARSON CITY – As the state, and the nation, enters a new period of transition and with effective safety mitigation efforts in place, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced a return to the pre-pandemic work search requirement, for all claimants receiving unemployment benefits in both the regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) programs. Work search requirements were relaxed in response to safety measures put in place at the beginning of the pandemic.
Carson City, NVNevada Appeal

Carson City schools: Masks stay through school year

The Carson City School District will continue wearing masks for the remainder of the school year, the administration announced Friday. Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased outdoor and indoor mask-wearing guidance for those who are fully vaccinated – those who are two weeks removed from their second shot – the CCSD determined it would still abide by protocols set forth in the COVID-19 Mitigation Transition Plan established by the Carson City Board of Supervisors. The plan requires masks indoors and where individuals are unable to socially distance regardless of vaccination status.
Las Vegas, NVthenevadaindependent.com

Lawmakers finalize budgets, but expect restoring many of their cuts

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro on the fourth day of the 81st session of the Legislature in Carson City on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) After months of review, legislative money committees closed their final budgets on Friday with many of the austerity measures in the governor’s...
Nevada StateKOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevada schools respond to updated mask guidelines

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Despite the CDC easing guidelines of mask wearing, the Carson City School District said it will still require masks through the remainder of the school year. The district released a statement Friday to provide more clarity for parents, families, employees and educators, saying in part:. “The...
Carson City, NVNevada Appeal

Teri Vance: Kit Carson markers win historic award

The Carson City Culture and Tourism Authority (Visit Carson City) was presented with the 2021 Historic Preservation Award for its “outstanding contribution to historic preservation efforts in Carson City.”. The award was presented by the Historic Resources Commission during last week’s Carson City Board of Supervisors meeting for the sandstone...
Carson City, NVNevada Appeal

Carson City 8th grader wins AAA Patroller of the Year

AAA Nevada would like to congratulate eighth grade student Sophia Jones at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic School for her leadership, volunteerism and safety skills during the pandemic as part of its longstanding AAA School Safety Patrol program. More than 7,000 students in more than 200 schools across Nevada participate...
Carson City, NVNevada Appeal

11 new COVID cases; walk-in vaccine clinic Friday in Carson City

Carson City Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 11 new cases and 27 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 12,650, with 12,117 recoveries and 226 deaths; 307 cases remain active. Total Cases. Active Cases. Recoveries. Deaths. *Population. Carson City.
Nevada StateCleanTechnica

Nevada Aims to Plug Vehicles into Renewable Energy

Nevada is considering legislation that would help the state drive on cleaner, cheaper electricity. Senate Bill (SB) 448 (Brooks) would speed the approval of transmission lines needed to move low-cost, renewable electricity across the region and would accelerate the deployment of cars, trucks, and buses fueled by that clean electricity.