GDB +2.0: Oilers Need to Throw Caution To the Wind (7pm MT, CBC)

By Jason Gregor
oilersnation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayoff hockey is not for the faint of heart. Teams can’t feel their way into a series, or they will be booking tee times at the golf course much quicker than they want. Oilers head coach Dave Tippett stated it was a “cautious” game overall on Wednesday. The Oilers didn’t give up much defensively, but didn’t create as much in transition or offensively.

