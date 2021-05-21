newsbreak-logo
Yen Press Announces Ten New Upcoming Series for November 2021

By Adi Tantimedh
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Yen Press, LLC announced a slate of upcoming releases that includes several manga (The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time, Let This Grieving Soul Retire, Namaiki Zakari, I've Been an Omega Since Today, The Splendid Work of a Monster Maid and Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Wraith Arc,) and light novels (Magical☆Explorer, Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie, The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend and Rust-Eater Bisco). All these titles are scheduled for November 2021 release.

bleedingcool.com
