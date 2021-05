One of the most common things we blame for our feelings and results is TIME. As entrepreneurs, we think we don’t have enough of it. I ran out of time, or I’m just so busy is the reason we’re late for the meeting or why we skipped the gym. It’s the reason why our presentation is missing two important slides, why the proposal had a typo. As a society, it’s so common to blame time that we don’t even notice how ridiculous this is. After all, time cannot do anything to us – it does not cause a result. It’s a completely neutral circumstance.