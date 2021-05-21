Biden's Veteran Affairs secretary returns to Minnesota to highlight mental health, homelessness fight

Currently, providers do not reflect the changing demographics of our state. We have an opportunity to address this shortage in a way that benefits all Minnesotans. As we enter month 15 since the first reported COVID-19 case in Minnesota, many of us have hit the pandemic wall. Additionally, repeated cases of police killings and general violence inflicted upon BIPOC people are compounding strain in our community. Being in a near constant state of anxiety, or experiencing trauma, isolation, or grief for such an extended period of time takes a toll. If you’re feeling exhausted by all this, you’re not alone. Recent studies indicate that 40 percent of adults in the U.S. reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during the pandemic, up from about 10 percent in the previous year. These rates are more pronounced among communities of color and those on the front lines responding to the pandemic.