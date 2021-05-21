newsbreak-logo
Biden's Veteran Affairs secretary returns to Minnesota to highlight mental health, homelessness fight

By Stephen Montemayor
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe veteran's question was gruff and to the point as Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough stood before a gaggle of cameras and reporters Friday on a return trip to his home state. The 20-year Navy vet had worked his way to the front of the crowd inside the Minneapolis Veterans...

www.startribune.com
