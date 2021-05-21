newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Is it True Once Saved Always Saved?

ibelieve.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe subject of “eternal security” is a continuous debate among Christians today. Some people believe in the concept of “once saved, always saved” while others do not. Some people believe that if a person accepts the Lord Jesus Christ as one’s personal Savior through the gift of baptism, one is assured that one has eternal security. However, other people think that salvation is not forever, and one can lose it with sin.

www.ibelieve.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Life#Eternal Life#Long Life#Romans#Saved Christians#Salvation#Righteous Things#Eternal Security#Lord#Mankind#Faith#The Bible#Baptism#The Gift#Persecution#Prison#Persistence#Difficult Paths#Easier Paths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionadventist.news

Man Studies Bible and Returns to Church After 42 Years

Davinasser Santana de Matos lives in the city of São Francisco, in the interior of Minas Gerais. At the age of 16, due to a relationship, he stopped attending the Seventh-day Adventist Church and “got lost in life”. “I went to the world and did everything: drugs; I went to...
Religionbulawayo24.com

The Church and Prophet Of Today

With so many churches teaching so many different things, how can one identify those who remain faithful to Christ's original teachings? With the world so heavily influenced by Satan and a counterfeit Christianity, how can one find the truth.
Religionswark.today

Simply Saved

The process of coming to Jesus is not a complicated one. Jesus says everyone/anyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved. I’ve had the incredible joy of seeing people of all backgrounds lay their lives down and come to Jesus. But neither is it easy. Jesus also says that many will say to Him on the day of Judgement, “Lord, Lord I did this about this and this in your name!” And He will respond, “I never knew you.” Can we talk simply today and what it means to know Jesus and gain eternal life?
Burlington, NCTimes-News

Shive: The mystery of the ascension of Jesus Christ

This past Thursday, May 13, is one of the great feast days in the Christian Church — the Feast of the Ascension of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Forty days after the celebration of Easter, the church around the world holds in remembrance this eventful day. Luke says: "Then [Jesus] said to his disciples ... 'See, I am sending upon you what my Father promised; so stay here in the city until you have been clothed with power from on high.' Then he led them out as far as Bethany, and, lifting up his hands, he blessed them. While he was blessing them, he withdrew from them and was carried up into heaven.”
Religionhometownsource.com

The only real truth comes from God

Back when I was in high school, I was assigned to do book report on George Orwell’s dystopian novel, “1984.” Dystopian means an imagined or foreseen state or society where there is great suffering and injustice. In his novel, the United States has become Oceania, a totalitarian regime founded as...
Religionnw-connection.com

The Conflict in the Believer Between the Adamic nature and the Indwelling Spirit of God:

Before our we get into the 7th chapter of Romans, a review of what leads up to it is in order. Romans 5:1 – 2 reads: “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ: By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand and rejoice in hope of the glory of God.” These are blessed assurances for believers; we stand justified and have peace with God through the Lord Jesus Christ and rejoice in the hope of the Glory of God. However, these blessings are by faith and faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen, Hebrews 11:1. So while we hope (earnestly expect these blessings) we are unable to see them, while in reality we live in humble, frail human bodies, dealing day by day with the world, the flesh and the Devil. As believers, we recognize our propensity to sin, knowing God cannot condone sin, Habakkuk 1:13. Thus, Paul proceeds to explain how the factual truth of Romans 5:1 – 2 works out in our tangible living experience. Briefly summarized are the passages following Romans 5:2, which have been referenced in previous NW Connection articles.
ReligionDaily Advance

Meekness God wants requires strength under control

The third Beatitude of Jesus is recorded for us in Matthew 5:5: “Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth.”. None of the Beatitudes are less appealing or more misunderstood than this one. Part of the reason is because the idea of meekness conjures up an image of someone who is spineless and wimpy.
Religioncrowrivermedia.com

SERMONETTE: Christ, our brother and our savior, has ascended

On Thursday, May 13, the church celebrates the ascension of our Lord Jesus Christ, His coronation as King of Heaven. It is a celebration that marks for us that the Second Person of the Holy Trinity, the Son of God, became man. He took up our flesh by means of the Virgin Mary. His Holy Spirit overshadowed her. He was conceived in her without the aid of a man, with only God as His Father, His only-begotten from eternity and His only-begotten of a woman in time. All this that He might raise up for Himself in Himself a worthy sacrifice to atone for all the sinners who ever sinned.
Religionthepostnewspaper.net

Prayer. The Language of Love

When I was a young child I recall praying to God on a daily basis. It was more like just talking to Him. I thanked Him for candy, for my family, for our house, for my dog, for my cat, but NEVER for spiders. I do remember my first religious...
Religionedgefieldadvertiser.com

Paul Talks about Darkness and Light

All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of The Advertiser. Paul often chooses a darkness and light figure when he talks about the Christian life. On...
Religionthetablet.org

Saved by Beauty

The late Father Andrew Greeley frequently expressed in print his view that beauty can draw us toward God. It can act like a sacrament revealing God to us and drawing us closer to the Infinite Beauty who God is. I never disagreed with Andy’s insight but I don’t think I ever gave it as much thought as I should have. Reading N.T. Wright’s Broken Signposts: How Christianity Makes Sense of the World (New York: HarperOne, 2020, pp.198, $27.90) has moved me to appreciate Andy’s insight more than I had previously.
Ashland, OHtimes-gazette.com

The Rev. Matt Stollings: White robe parable

One of the most common questions presented today is the same question we find back in the book of Job: How then can man be justified with God?... Job 25:4 KJV - 4 This is the most important question one could ever ask. Imagine that when we were born we were given a perfectly white robe. In order to go to heaven, our robe must stay perfectly white to look like Jesus’ robe. Jesus, the Son of God, has a robe that is perfect, spotless and unmarred by any sin.
Palestine, TXHerald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: Non Sum Qualis Eram

The phrase ‘non sum qualis eram’ means “I am not now what I once was.” With that thought in mind, turn to the little letter from Paul to his friend Philemon. It is very short so I’ll ask you to read it in the King James Bible and then proceed with our study. Paul is writing to Philemon on behalf of Onesimus, a runaway slave. Onesimus had been arrested and jailed with Paul, who tells him about the Lord and about salvation of the soul and praise be to God, Onesimus had enough sense to listen. He believes the scriptures and finds his place of repentance and trusts Christ Jesus as Lord.
Religioncountynewsonline.org

Are We On the Same Street?

“Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me’” (John 14:6 ESV). This is Jesus’ response to Thomas’ question, which he asked in verse 5, “Thomas said to Him (Jesus), ‘Lord, we do not know where you are going. How can we know the way?’”
ReligionFrederick News-Post

Words of Faith: Yellowfin tuna and forgiveness

From the first time my father took me fishing, I was hooked. Ever since, fishing has been a part of my life. Growing up, most of my family’s vacations were fishing trips, mingled with sightseeing. While in college, I worked for two sport fishing landings. My job was in the...
ReligionArgus Observer Online

Rev. Roy Delia: Becoming a Child or Son of God

“But if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwelleth in you” (Romans 8:11). Our church recently bid farewell a dear sister in Christ who...
Religionsoutheastiowaunion.com

Being powerless can be a desirable super power

If you could have any superpower, which would you choose?. For example, if you belonged to the Incredible family, would you want the strength of Mr. Incredible, the flexibility of his wife, or the speed of Dash? And don’t forget older sister Violet’s force shield or baby Jack-Jack’s shape shifting!
ReligionAlbert Lea Tribune

Across the Pastor’s Desk: Four times Jesus said, “Come!”

“The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.” John 1:14. Jesus was God wrapped in flesh and dwelling among humankind. Those around him could see him, touch him and hear him — up close and personal. As God living in an earthly body, he used his voice to speak to people. On at least four occasions, Jesus said, “Come,” to issue invitations to people to experience God’s glory through him. My prayer for you is that as you read Jesus’ four invitations, you will find yourself in these and hear him call to you as well.
ReligionFairbanks Daily News-Miner

My soul, the ‘me’ I’ve always been

Philippians 3:20-21 (NIV) — “But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ, who by the power that enables Him to bring everything under his control, will transform our lowly bodies so that they will be like His glorious body.”. May...