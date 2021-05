I’ll be frank right off the bat: This was one of the ugliest baseball games I can remember. It had some sloppy defense, poor pitching, and for the Red Sox things were much closer than they needed to be. The bullpen in particular continues to look like an issue as they turned a blowout into a game that had a few moments where it looked like things were on the cusp of disaster. But let’s give credit where it’s due. They won the game. Nick Pivetta was solid for five innings in the start. The offense was tremendous all night, getting it done by stringing some hits together and also with the long ball. Matt Barnes was Matt Barnes. It’s the Tigers and the Red Sox really should have cruised the whole way through, but we’ll take wins however they come.