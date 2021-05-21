newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Leafs captain John Tavares leaves hospital; out indefinitely

Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from the hospital Friday, one day after leaving the ice on a stretcher following a knee to his head. Coach Sheldon Keefe said after practice that Tavares had a concussion and will be out indefinitely. Tavares is under the...

www.lmtonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Staal
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
John Tavares
Person
Paul Byron
Person
Sheldon Keefe
Person
Jason Spezza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Home Team#Concussion#Canadians#Ap Nhl#Montreal#Toronto#St Michael#Team Doctors#Leaves#Scary Moment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Preview: Leafs host the Canucks for their last two matches of the season

Channel: CBC, Sportsnet Ontario, West, and Pacific. After handily beating the Montreal Canadiens 4-1, the Leafs travel back home to play the Vancouver Canucks for two games. The Leafs have been rolling of late, winning three straight since the last mini-series with the Canucks. The power play looks significantly improved...
NHLtheleafsnation.com

TLN Three Stars: 40 in 49 for our favourite #34

The Toronto Maple Leafs started this game looking for redemption after losing in OT to the Montreal Canadiens a few nights ago. Well, they wanted redemption, and they got it. Just 15 seconds after puck drop Alex Galchenyuk opened the scoring for the Leafs. They didn’t stop there, as goals by John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, and Mitch Marner followed. The Leafs were up 4-0 at the end of the first, with 4 goals on 15 SOG. The second period was a bit more back and forth, it included a goal that was unfortunately called off for Ilya Mikheyev, and a goal for the Canadiens by none other than Cole Caufield. Just over three minutes into the third, Artturi Lehkonen got another past Jack Campbell making it 4-2. But, Auston Matthews managed to score another for the Leafs in the last few minutes of the period, ending the game at 5-2, giving the Leafs an exciting W.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Leafs break out early; beat Habs 5-2

Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs beat up on the struggling, slacker Montreal Canadiens. It wasn’t a fair fight but no one cares, really. The Leafs are heading to their first division win in 21 years and the Canadiens are heading to fourth place; just where we want them. This game...
HockeyRealGM

John Tavares Hospitalized After Hit To Face

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher after taking a knee to his face Thursday night in Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens. Tavares gave a thumbs-up as he left the ice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto...
Sports101 WIXX

NHL roundup: John Tavares injured as Leafs fall to Habs

Paul Byron’s short-handed goal in the third period gave the Montreal Canadiens a 2-1 victory over the host Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in Game 1 of their first-round North Division playoff series. Toronto captain John Tavares left the game with an apparent head/neck injury in the first period after...
NHLweyburnreview.com

Players, coaches wish Tavares well after Leafs captain suffers a concussion

TORONTO — Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was released from hospital with a concussion Friday after being hurt in a scary incident during Game 1 of the North Division first-round playoff series between Toronto and the Montreal Canadiens. Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher in the first...
HockeyGwinnett Daily Post

Maple Leafs' John Tavares hospitalized overnight after collision

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was stretchered off the ice after a serious collision during Game 1 of Toronto's first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. He was taken to a local hospital. After the game, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Tavares was "conscious and...
NHLESPN

Maple Leafs lose John Tavares in Game 1 loss to Canadiens

TORONTO --  Paul Byron broke a tie with a short-handed goal from his knees with 7:16 left and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the first-round series between Original Six rivals. The game was marred by an early collision...
NHLdallassun.com

John Tavares out as Leafs try to draw even vs. Habs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without captain John Tavares when they try to draw even in their first-round, best-of-seven playoff series Saturday night against the visiting Montreal Canadiens. Tavares has been ruled out for "indefinitely" after he took an accidental Corey Perry knee to the headfollowing a hit by...
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Outstanding April box scores

Tavares picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Canucks. His eight-game point streak was snapped Wednesday, but he's right back on the score sheet. Tavares put up an outstanding April with 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 14 games. Make sure you keep him active.
Hockeyhealthdigest.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Captain John Tavares' Head Injury Explained

John Tavares' hockey career was put on hold indefinitely on Thursday, May 20. As reported by The Hockey News, a Sports Illustrated site, the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs hit the ice after taking a hit from a Montreal Canadiens defenseman. The hit itself didn't do much damage to Tavares. But he tried to get back up at the same time a second Canadiens defenseman jumped clear of him. The end result was the defenseman's knee slamming into Tavares' head and sending him back to the ice.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Quick Shifts: Why Canadiens must make Maple Leafs series nasty

A quick mix of the things we gleaned from the week of hockey, serious and less so, and rolling four lines deep. There is a disconnect between me and my golf clubs. 1. So many elements are lining up perfectly for the Toronto Maple Leafs playoffs — healthy bodies, an elite top six performing at its best, two rounds (minimum) of home ice, a dialed-in starting goalie — that it feels nitpicky to harp on the contender’s weakness.
NHLtheleafsnation.com

Maple Leafs regular season report cards

It was a regular season like no other as the seven Canadian clubs battled it out amongst themselves for North Division supremacy, with the Leafs coming out on top at the end of the 56 game schedule. The team as a whole had an incredible season – arguably the best in franchise history – and it came on the backs of some fantastic individual performances.
NHLmapleleafshotstove.com

Leafs Report Cards: Toronto jumps on Habs early, clinches playoff spot in Montreal

We can officially put an “X” next to the Toronto Maple Leafs now that they’ve clinched a playoff spot with their 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. They got some help from the Ottawa Senators, who defeated Vancouver 6-3 earlier in the day, but we’ll focus our analysis on the Leafs tonight — since they’re the only team who matters.
NHLthepost.on.ca

Maple Leafs' Tavares leaves Game 1 on stretcher

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares left Game 1 of the team’s opening playoff round against the Montreal Canadiens on a stretcher. The scary incident happened in the first period when Habs forward Corey Perry and Tavares were involved in an incidental collision. Tavares was sent to the ice by a...