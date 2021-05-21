newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

'Cruise' Review: West End Reopens Exultantly With Jack Holden's High-Energy, Impressive Solo Debut

By David Benedict
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the U.K. begins reopening in the wake, fingers crossed, of the pandemic, the idea of the reopening the West End with a new solo show written and performed by a debuting playwright is something of a gamble. Not only is the show running for just a month in the Duchess Theatre with a socially distanced capacity of 250 (down from 495), but the show’s subject matter is stalked by death. Yet Jack Holden’s “Cruise” confounds expectations by being an exultant embodiment of high-energy life.

www.lmtonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Music#Sound Of Music#World Music#Switchboard#Variety Jai Morjaria#Aria Entertainment#Variety S Newsletter#Twitter#High Energy Life#Duchess Theatre#Crew Directed#Punchy Joy#Production Stage Manager#Cruise#Nicely Wry Self Knowledge#London Nightlife#Joyous Awakenings#West End#Reopens Exultantly#Soho
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Instagram
Related
Theater & Danceledburyreporter.co.uk

West End revival begins as first theatres reopen

The revival of London’s West End will begin on Monday as theatres start to reopen and cast members scramble to fit back in their costumes. Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, billed as the longest running show in the world, will resume at St Martin’s Theatre for the first time since the pandemic closed theatres in March 2020.
Theater & DancePlaybill

Reopens May 17 as London's West End Begins to Welcome Back Audiences

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, the world's longest-running show, reopens at the St. Martin's Theatre in the West End May 17, the first day London theatres are allowed to resume performances with social distancing. The pandemic shuttered West End theatres March 16, 2020, although a few productions returned in the fall...
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Moments of Depth and Female Friendship at the Center of Entertaining Debut Feature Film What Lies West

There is nothing more problematic than a college diploma. At least, that’s one of the messages I gathered from writer/director Jessica Ellis’s feature film debut, What Lies West, the tale of newly graduated Nicolette (Nicolette Kaye Ellis, presumably related to the filmmaker) who aspires to be an actor, but rather than audition in Los Angeles like her classmates, she decides she’ll work on her social media footprint and get an image in place before actually booking any jobs. In what I thought might be a female-driven version of The Graduate, Nicolette moves in with her parents again while she waits for her ex-boyfriend Alex (Jack Vincenty) to hook her up with an image coach.
Musiceaglenationonline.com

Review: Olivia Rodrigo debuts solid, impressive album, ‘SOUR’

The massive success of Olivia Rodrigo’s debut single “drivers license” was unexpected to say the least. Rodrigo had done what seemed impossible, finding success in the musical world starting as a Disney star. “Drivers license” reached No. 1 on Billboard charts and broke Spotify’s record for most streams in a single day for a non-holiday song. For weeks, I couldn’t go anywhere without hearing the admittedly impressive song.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Amanda Holden flies the flag in Union Jack minidress ahead of Eurovision

Amanda Holden is showing her support for the UK’s Eurovision candidate in a Union Jack minidress reminiscent of one worn by Geri Halliwell in the 1997 Brit Awards.The Britain’s Got Talent judge posted the outfit on her Instagram account on Friday night, with the caption: “Looking forward to making ‘un point’ or two at Eurovision tomorrow.”The image shows Holden wearing the thin-strapped dress, made by specialist costume designer Richard Wilbraham, with minimalist black stilettos and looking at herself in a mirror with the London Eye in the background.The dress was inspired by Halliwell’s iconic Union Jack minidress, which she wore...
Moviesthekingdominsider.com

‘Jungle Cruise’ FINALLY Will Debut in July!

It’s seems we have been waiting a very long time for the highly anticipated Disney movie, Jungle Cruise, starring Emily Blunt and Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson. The film was supposed to premiere in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic. I personally have be in de-nile that it was ever going to come out, but today, Dwayne Johnson himself made the announcement on social media that the movie is FINALLY going to make its grand debut this summer!!
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Jungle Cruise’ To Debut In Theatres & Disney+ This Summer

Pull up the anchor! After a long wait, Disney’s Jungle Cruise will set sail this summer! Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, dropped an announcement today ahead of the Walt Disney Company earnings call. The “mic drop” as he called it, is that on July 30, 2021, Disney’s Jungle Cruise will be available in theaters worldwide, as well as on Disney+ with Premier Access.
MusicStereogum

Watch Duran Duran Play With Blur’s Graham Coxon & Trot Out Classics At Billboard Music Awards

Last week, new wave overlords Duran Duran announced their forthcoming album Future Past, and they dropped the lead single “Invisible,” which features guitar from Blur’s Graham Coxon. Last night, the band played “Invisible” for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards, the same show where Drake accepted an Artist Of The Decade award with his son. For the performance, Coxon joined Duran Duran. But the band didn’t just perform “Invisible.” They turned it into a medley with a couple of their undeniable bangers.
Theater & DancePlaybill

Cast Complete for West End Return of Disney's

The West End production of Disney's The Lion King, which returns to the Lyceum Theatre July 29, will welcome 14 new cast members when it reopens its doors this summer. New to the company are Kayi Ushe (The Book of Mormon, Motown the Musical) as Simba and Phil Adèle (Our Town, The Invisible Man), who will make his West End debut as Ed, plus ensemble members Gesztenye Botos, Reece Darlington-Delaire, Shak Gabbidon-Williams, Ryesha Higgs, Candice Holdford, Angela Marie-Hurst, Duane Lamonte, Jane Carla Leynes, Deja Linton, Jonathan Lutwyche, Kearabetswe Mogotsi, and Taela Yeomans-Brown.
High Schoolloudounnow.com

Review: Dominion High School’s ‘Fortress’

Superman and Lois Lane have each other and Billy and Kim have each other. Everyone needs someone to depend on.At its core, “Fortress.” performed by Dominion High School, was a captivating show which explored the combination of friendship, malice, and growing up. Fortress is a 30-minute one-act, written by Michael...
Moviesdapsmagic.com

Disney’s Jungle Cruise to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and Disney+ with Premiere Access on July 30

Disney’s Jungle Cruise is coming to theaters on July 30, 2021. It also will be arriving on Disney+ for those who choose to purchase Premiere Access. The news comes from Jungle Cruise star Dwayne Johnson who posted on Instagram this morning. In the video, he shared the new option to watch the movie from home. He also shared about seeing Pirates of the Caribbean ago and how it inspired him. Johnson now is living out the dream from back then in this new movie that he costars in with Emily Blunt.
TV ShowsBinghampton University Pipe Dream

High-energy bops for the summer

The best playlist if you are looking for the soundtrack for a fun summer. Now that summer is within reach, it’s time to add some new bops to your summer playlist! Summer songs always have a certain upbeat, yet emotional vibe to them, from classic artists to rising stars, here are a few songs to get you started.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Justice’s Gaspard Augé Details Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song “Hey!”: Listen

Gaspard Augé of the French electronic duo Justice has revealed more details about his new debut solo album Escapades. It’s out June 25 via Genesis, Ed Banger Records, and Because Music. Following his previously shared song “Force Majeure,” he’s shared another taste of the album. This one’s called “Hey!” Give it a listen below. Plus, find the Escapades tracklist and artwork.
Visual Artfwtx.com

Artist with Asperger's, Gerald Bell, to Debut First Solo Show at Gallery 440

A South Main art gallery is preparing to host the work of an artist with a different perspective on the world. Gallery 440 will host Gerald Bell, a painter noted not only for his use of color, bold strokes, and exaggerations — but also the inspiration he takes from his experiences with Asperger’s Syndrome, a high-functioning, developmental disorder affecting one’s ability to effectively socialize and communicate. The exhibit will display nearly 40 of his pieces from May 20 – June 19.
Moviesnerdsandbeyond.com

Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt To Debut This Summer

Based on the fan-favorite Disneyland ride where travelers take a journey on a small riverboat through the jungle faced with dangerous animals and the supernatural, Jungle Cruise follows the story of skipper Frank Wolff ( Dwayne Johnson) and Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt). Dr.Houghton enlists the help of Wolff to assist her as she travels through the Amazon jungle, looking for a magical tree that can heal. The unlikely duo ends up facing unthinkable dangers, leaving their fates hanging in the balance.