newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Andy Cohen and Wacha Reunited for “the Greatest Hang”

By Michelle Regalado
bravotv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Cohen had the “greatest hang” with his longtime furry buddy, Wacha, over the weekend. The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host took to Instagram to share a peek into their happy reunion. Though Andy confirmed that Wacha had moved into a "permanent home with his second family”...

www.bravotv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Chickens#Wacha Reunited#Southern Charm#Bravo#Andy Cohen Host#Happy#Furry#Home#Dog Things#Walking#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Blow Out's Jonathan Antin recalls feuding with Andy Cohen

Antin, whose Bravo celebrity hair stylist reality show aired for two seasons from 2004 to 2006, appeared Monday on "Bravo's Blasts from the Past" episode of Watch What Happens Live. Antin admitted that he had blowups off camera, telling Cohen "as you well know." "I don't think I'm ever not gonna be a hot head. I think you can attest to that," said Antin. "Those were the good old days." When Cohen asked if Antin had any regrets, Antin responded: "Probably fighting with you about that you said reality was starting to go more in the family direction. I said, 'I'm not having my family on and that's it' and you said, 'Okay, that's fine, then the show's over and that's it., I kinda regret that." Cohen responded: "Is that how it went?" to which Antin added: "That's kind of how it went, so I apologize for that now, Andy."
CelebritiesPeople

Andy Cohen Reacts to Porsha Williams' 'Wild' Engagement: 'I Can't Wait to Find Out More'

Andy Cohen is glued to Porsha Williams' newly revealed romance. On Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, the Bravo personality was asked for his take on Williams' recent engagement to Simon Guobadia, who is her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Falynn Guobadia's estranged husband. (They have yet to finalize their divorce, though they reached a settlement last month, according to court docs.)
MusicBillboard

Andy Cohen Launching New SiriusXM Music Channel: Exclusive

Media multi-hyphenate Andy Cohen is adding yet another accomplishment to his lengthy CV by launching a new channel on SiriusXM on Wednesday (May 26), Billboard can exclusively reveal. Entitled Andy Cohen's Kiki Lounge, Cohen tells Billboard it's "an absolute music channel" to complement Radio Andy, his talk-centric SiriusXM channel that covers celebrity and lifestyle news.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Andy Cohen Denies Erika Jayne Got To Pre-Select Interview Questions For Her Watch What Happens Live Solo Appearance

Erika Jayne is having one hell of a year. And it’s not getting any better. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is embroiled in scandals thanks to husband, Tom Girardi. The legal repercussions are huge on this one, thanks to the allegations that Tom was swindling money from settlements that belonged to car crash and burn victims he represented. We all know he had some past trouble for some unpaid security bills but those pale in comparison. In addition, they didn’t implicate Erika in any of the fraud.
MinoritiesAOL Corp

Andy Cohen on why it took so long to add a Black cast member to 'RHOBH'

Andy Cohen is talking about diversity within The Real Housewives franchise. Cohen, who executive produces the series and hosts the reunion specials, appeared on Garcelle Beauvais's podcast and was asked why it took so long to have a Black cast member on the Beverly Hills franchise — and when viewers will see an all-gay cast.
Celebritiesallabouttrh.com

Jill Zarin Admits that she was one of the ‘Wives that Called Andy Cohen Asking why her Daughter wasn’t Invited on WWHL!

Well, that’s 50% of the blind item solved. When it was announced that Andy Cohen would be doing a special Bravo Kids special on WWHL he also announced that two mystery ‘wives called asking why their daughters were not asked to be on the show. Andy didn’t give any names but fans were quick to jump to theories, and one name consistently kept popping up. While many names were thrown around, Jill Zarin was one that always seemed to make the list and it turns out for good reason.
Posted by
Amomama

Andy Cohen Gushes over His Reunion with Longtime Friend Kelly Ripa

Andy Cohen took to social media to share about his catch-up with Kelly Ripa. The two television hosts share a special relationship; Ripa even saved Cohen's life. Andy Cohen shared a sweet snap of his New York City reunion with his long-time friend Kelly Ripa. The two smiled for a precious selfie as they watched Cohen's son play in the playground.
Boats & Watercraftsbravotv.com

Andy Cohen Just Gave Quite the Tease of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Reunion

As the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 charter season winds down, that can only mean one thing: the reunion is on the way!. Bravo Insider is already getting us excited for the upcoming sit-down with an exclusive first look at the Parsifal III crew's ensembles. And trust us, if you thought these yachties looked good in their peach polos, just wait until you see them out of uniform.