The Flash: Jordan Fisher Shares A New, Better Look At Actual Impulse Costume

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Fisher is already showing off a better look at his Impulse costume for The Flash. Social media couldn’t handle the first picture of the young hero on Friday. The Flash just continues to set the pace for the Arrowverse and Fisher looks to be the latest young speedster to get out of the starting blocks with Grant Gustin. As Comicbook.com’s Jenna Anderson pointed out, this is a reference to Bart Allen’s return in The Flash #150 in 2018. So, the universe of this series just keeps growing in exciting ways. It’s wild to see so much of Barry Allen’s lineage explored on the small screen in loving detail. It seems as though Fisher is already having a blast being the speedster and it’s not hard to see why. The fans are happy and The CW has to be pleased with the early response to the casting. Check it out down below:

comicbook.com
