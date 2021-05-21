California to no longer require social distancing starting June 15

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) On Friday, California’s top health official said the state will no longer require social distancing and will permit businesses to operate at full capacity when the state reopens next month, The Associated Press reported.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state health director, said that due to drastically lower COVID-19 cases and increased vaccinations, the state can remove almost all restrictions on June 15.

"Physical distancing, there will no longer be restrictions for attendees, customers and guests in business sectors," Ghaly said, per AP.

Starting June 15, the state will enforce the new CDC recommendation, which will no longer require fully vaccinated people to wear a mask indoors and outdoors in most locations.

California's positivity rate is 1.1% and less than 1,000 new reported cases during a consecutive seven-day period, as well as only three new cases for every 100-thousand residents in the state, according to KTVU.

State officials will not create a vaccine passport system, but they recommend businesses who require vaccination proof to do so "in a way that doesn’t discriminate," Ghaly said.

The state will advise organizers of outdoor events with more than 10,000 people attending must provide proof of vaccination or have a negative coronavirus test.

California has administered more than 35.5 million vaccine doses, according to state data.

As of Friday, four counties have entered the yellow tier in the Bay Area, including Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Francisco and San Mateo.