newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California to no longer require social distancing starting June 15

Posted by 
San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kut9f_0a7KsmlH00
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) On Friday, California’s top health official said the state will no longer require social distancing and will permit businesses to operate at full capacity when the state reopens next month, The Associated Press reported.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state health director, said that due to drastically lower COVID-19 cases and increased vaccinations, the state can remove almost all restrictions on June 15.

"Physical distancing, there will no longer be restrictions for attendees, customers and guests in business sectors," Ghaly said, per AP.

Starting June 15, the state will enforce the new CDC recommendation, which will no longer require fully vaccinated people to wear a mask indoors and outdoors in most locations.

California's positivity rate is 1.1% and less than 1,000 new reported cases during a consecutive seven-day period, as well as only three new cases for every 100-thousand residents in the state, according to KTVU.

State officials will not create a vaccine passport system, but they recommend businesses who require vaccination proof to do so "in a way that doesn’t discriminate," Ghaly said.

The state will advise organizers of outdoor events with more than 10,000 people attending must provide proof of vaccination or have a negative coronavirus test.

California has administered more than 35.5 million vaccine doses, according to state data.

As of Friday, four counties have entered the yellow tier in the Bay Area, including Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Francisco and San Mateo.

View All 158 Commentsarrow_down
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose, CA
1K+
Followers
527
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Health
City
San Jose, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Health
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
City
San Mateo, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Social Distancing#Social Data#Social Business#Health Officials#State Officials#The Associated Press#Ap#Cdc#Ktvu#Physical Distancing#Restrictions#Increased Vaccinations#State Data#Vaccination Proof#Fully Vaccinated People#Calif#Businesses#Anxiety#Organizers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in San Jose

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in San Jose: 1. 3130 Alum Rock Ave 408-929-2210; 2. 1097 Leigh Ave (408) 294-2240; 3. 3475 McKee Rd (408) 272-9156; 4. 5170 Moorpark Ave (408) 257-9918; 5. 6910 Almaden Expy (408) 927-7310; 6. 525 W Capitol Expy (408) 448-9224; 7. 4850 San Felipe Rd (408) 532-2952; 8. 1685 Tully Rd (408) 923-6616; 9. 4550 Meridian Ave (408) 267-1472; 10. 3074 Story Rd (408) 259-5600; 11. 1405 Foxworthy Ave (408) 264-0371; 12. 1811 Hillsdale Ave (408) 265-3253; 13. 1600 Saratoga Ave (408) 871-9385; 14. 1750 Story Rd (408) 273-0055; 15. 3155 Silver Creek Rd (408) 238-6070; 16. 95 Holger Way (408) 834-1528; 17. 3130 Alum Rock Ave Suite #A 408-929-2210; 18. 1709 Automation Pkwy 408-678-2159; 19. 6898 Raleigh Rd 408-908-7939; 20. 2201 Senter Rd 408-947-2055; 21. 5301 Almaden Expy 408-979-2518; 22. 6215 Santa Teresa Blvd 408-227-2816; 23. 6091 Meridian Ave 408-927-7900; 24. 1029 E Capitol Expy 408-629-6060; 25. 3171 Meridian Ave 408-266-5550; 26. 1550 Hamilton Ave 408-264-8642; 27. 1030 S White Rd 408-258-3311; 28. 1333 S Winchester Blvd 408-379-6570; 29. 1530 Hamilton Ave 408-264-5391; 30. 5760 Cottle Rd 408-362-9623; 31. 2980 E Capitol Expy 408-274-5939; 32. 179 Branham Ln 408-227-5911; 33. 6477 Almaden Rd 408-323-2013; 34. 1663 Branham Ln 408-267-4942; 35. 1693 Flanigan Dr #104 (669) 609-1469; 36. 1795 E Capitol Expy 408-238-5890; 37. 1130 Foxworthy Ave 408-723-9905; 38. 1760 Story Rd 408-251-9853; 39. 1757 W San Carlos St 408-878-0112; 40. 1130 Bird Ave 408-295-7768; 41. 2680 Union Ave 408-371-5426; 42. 440 Blossom Hill Rd 408-229-8013; 43. 1376 Kooser Rd 408-448-2503; 44. 2799 S White Rd 408-528-9349; 45. 1399 W San Carlos St 408-971-3098; 46. 780 E Santa Clara St 408-287-0600; 47. 1661 McKee Rd 408-347-1404; 48. 1615 Meridian Ave 408-978-5393; 49. 1334 Saratoga Ave 408-249-7333; 50. 350 N Capitol Ave 408-259-9200; 51. 2105 Morrill Ave 408-263-5550; 52. 4080 Stevens Creek Blvd 408-556-4505; 53. 4055 Evergreen Village Square 408-826-0338; 54. 1450 Monterey Rd 408-454-4508; 55. 777 Story Rd 408-885-1142;
Santa Clara, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Santa Clara VTA to increase ridership capacity

Valley Transit AuthorityPhoto by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images. (SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif.) As Santa Clara County entered the yellow tier, Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced it will increase rider capacity and allow three-foot distancing on buses and light-rail trains beginning this week, NBC Bay Area reported.
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California StateBuffalo News

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus- related restrictions if current positive...
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California Statestateofreform.com

California will maintain mask mandate until reopening date

California will maintain the existing mask mandate until the state’s planned reopening date on June 15, state health officials said Monday. This announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced people who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor locations.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose raises illegal dumping fine to $10,000

(Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) (SAN JOSE, Calif.) On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council voted unanimously to increase the illegal dumping fine to $10,000 for each offense. Previously the city used a tiered system of fines, including $2,500 for the first offense and going up to $10,000 for a third offense.